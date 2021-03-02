Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAO shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the third quarter worth $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Youdao during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Youdao by 76.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAO stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of -0.41. Youdao has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. Analysts expect that Youdao will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

