YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of YETI worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,886 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after purchasing an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 83.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,699,000 after purchasing an additional 547,310 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,309,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 18.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,577 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,320,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

