Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.