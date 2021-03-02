Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 801,200 shares, an increase of 474.3% from the January 28th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

