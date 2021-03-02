Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after buying an additional 958,866 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,149,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,064,000 after buying an additional 245,574 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 972,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,781,000 after acquiring an additional 240,481 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 808.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Xylem stock opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

