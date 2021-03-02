Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 2672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $729.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

