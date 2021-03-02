Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

XHR stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XHR. B. Riley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,499 shares of company stock worth $1,487,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

