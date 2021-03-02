Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,439 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.