WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $33.00 at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WW International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

WW International stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. WW International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at $152,933,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530 in the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 280.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in WW International by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in WW International by 2,711.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

