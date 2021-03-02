WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$140.00 price target on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$128.82.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$119.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The stock has a market cap of C$13.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$59.83 and a twelve month high of C$127.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

