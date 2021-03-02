WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $55.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,047 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,330,000 after acquiring an additional 127,037 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 282,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

