Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.25 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $232.49 or 0.00489268 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.25 billion and $460.96 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.75 or 0.00489805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00076862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00055185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.08 or 0.00482082 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,380,099 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.