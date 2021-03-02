Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $578.71 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $258.72 or 0.00522778 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.00519410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00076955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00076728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.87 or 0.00452369 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,480,182 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

