WPP TOKEN Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $2.09 million and $1,143.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.10 or 0.00823928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00062653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00046873 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00039365 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP TOKEN (WPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

