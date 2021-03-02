WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000

WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 889.17 ($11.62).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 879 ($11.48) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 815.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 722.77. WPP plc has a one year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a one year high of GBX 883.20 ($11.54). The firm has a market cap of £10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

