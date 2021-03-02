Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Short Interest Down 71.0% in February

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the January 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,549,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Worksport stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 million, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 2.02. Worksport has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.82.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers.

