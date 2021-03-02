Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.35 EPS

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 348,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,559,891. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.