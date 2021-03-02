Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.35 EPS

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Workhorse Group stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 260,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,559,891. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $518,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

