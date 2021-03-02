Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.36.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $252.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.19 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 680,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after acquiring an additional 104,029 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Workday by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $3,052,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.