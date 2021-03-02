William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Nevro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). William Blair also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Nevro stock opened at $169.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

