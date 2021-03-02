Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.27.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
