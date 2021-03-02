Weyerhaeuser (WY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend by 59.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

