WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $3,762,496.64 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roberto Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00.

WEX stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $215.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,045. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in WEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.19.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

