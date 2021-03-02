WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Sells $3,762,496.64 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 17,869 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $3,762,496.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Roberto Simon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00.
WEX stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $215.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,045. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in WEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.19.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
