WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Up 5.9%

WestRock (NYSE:WRK)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.17. 2,793,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,045,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in WestRock by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in WestRock by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in WestRock by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

