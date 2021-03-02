Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,204 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 23,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $206.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.26 and a 200 day moving average of $189.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.