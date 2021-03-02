Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $162.32 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.54.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

