Western Wealth Management LLC Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 116.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

