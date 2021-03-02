Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,089,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339,459 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 689,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 101,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Shares of BAC opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $37.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.