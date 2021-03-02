West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.05

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $23.79. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 25,009 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $391.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 500.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 232.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.