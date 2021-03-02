WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

