WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 82,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 674,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,154,000 after buying an additional 109,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

MCHP traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.78. 25,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,027. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.21.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.