WESCAP Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 7.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,379,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

