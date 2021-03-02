WESCAP Management Group Inc. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in FedEx by 1,156.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,717. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.30 and its 200-day moving average is $257.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

