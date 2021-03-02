WESCAP Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.59. The company had a trading volume of 102,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,457. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $226.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

