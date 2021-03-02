Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 263,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 234,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 200,231 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 205,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 46,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.24, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.