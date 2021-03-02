Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $187,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. PGGM Investments bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $163,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,468 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $48,233,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $30,309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,906,000 after buying an additional 828,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $46.07.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

