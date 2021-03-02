Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 491,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $144,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

NYSE ATO opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

