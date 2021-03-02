Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,005,213 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 125.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005,213 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $146,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.23.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

