Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $178.83 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $178,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $337.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.21, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $340.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.16 and its 200 day moving average is $261.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.54.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

