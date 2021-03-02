Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $163.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 310,071 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $163,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $63.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

