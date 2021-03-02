Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.59% of Five9 worth $183,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $197.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.13. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -373.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

