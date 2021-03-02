Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,515,207 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 756.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.68% of LKQ worth $180,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in LKQ by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

