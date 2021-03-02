Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 374.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,426,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914,312 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $32,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NYSE:WBT opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.