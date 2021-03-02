Weil Company Inc. Takes Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,497 shares of company stock valued at $733,666. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CATY. Truist raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

