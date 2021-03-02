Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 339.4% from the January 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:WEICY traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. Weichai Power has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

