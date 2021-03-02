Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAS):

2/24/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/23/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/12/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company's product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. "

PHAS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 58,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

