Wedbush Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $101.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.65.

PZZA stock opened at $93.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.14. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

