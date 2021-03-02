Waves Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Waves has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $984.50 million and $81.18 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be purchased for about $9.42 or 0.00019575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006483 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008710 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,471,740 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars.

