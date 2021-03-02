Warburg Research Reiterates “€83.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.42 ($84.02).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX opened at €72.16 ($84.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.40. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.