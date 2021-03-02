Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Cut by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $371.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $35,710,578.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $385,109,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $27,621,756.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,872,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,027,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,514,352. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

